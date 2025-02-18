Atlanta Braves star pitcher Chris Sale will reportedly start the team's spring training opener on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sale, 35, made quite the impression in his first season in Atlanta during the 2024 campaign. The left-handed hurler led the league with 225 strikeouts and a 2.38 ERA. Sale also went 18-3 while starting 29 games. The result of his strong performance? Sale took home National League Cy Young honors.

From 2020-2023, Sale pitched in a total of 31 games as he battled injury trouble. The move to Atlanta provided him with a fresh start, and not only did he stay healthy, but Sale excelled on the mound. It seemed as if Sale was potentially on his way to retirement during his final years with the Boston Red Sox, but now he has reestablished himself as a true superstar.

The Braves will give Sale the opportunity to start the spring training opener. Former ace Max Fried is now in New York after signing with the Yankees in free agency. Meanwhile, Spencer Strider is still recovering from an injury. As a result, Sale is the ace in Atlanta and he is ready to lead the rotation.

The Braves made a postseason run last year, but the Philadelphia Phillies took control of the division. Philadelphia cruised to a National League East Division title with a 95-67 record, while the Braves and New York Mets finished tied for second with 89-73 records. Atlanta would love to bounce back and earn a division title. Of course, their primary goal is to win a World Series championship.

Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. are both expected to return this season after they dealt with injury concerns last year. Strider will help Sale in the rotation, while Acuna is arguably the best offensive player in the sport when healthy.

In other words, this Braves ball club could make serious noise in 2025 as long as injuries do not prove to be too much of an obstacle.