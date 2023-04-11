Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Well, that was quite a rough outing for Dylan Dodd. After a solid first start for the Atlanta Braves, Dylan Dodd faced one of the best teams in the league in the San Diego Padres. It was a brutal day for Dodd, as he gave up seven earned runs en route to a 2-10 loss. A few days after that loss, the team sent the rookie back to their Triple-A affiliate, making room for the returning Kyle Wright.

“The #Braves today returned RHP Kyle Wright from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. LHP Dylan Dodd was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game.”

It’s worth noting that Dodd got his first few starts this year due to the injuries the Braves were dealing with. As mentioned earlier, Wright was injured to start the year. To make matters worse, Max Fried was knocked out of his first start with a strain. That left room for Dodd to start the game. The game against the Padres showed that he still had some work to do before being a consistent starter.

As for Kyle Wright, the right-hander returns to the mound tonight against the Cincinnati Reds, as many expected. Wright led the league in wins last season, serving up a healthy dose of strikeouts and easy balls for his defense to get. It’s a much-needed boost for a Braves team that’s been battered and bruised to start the year.

The Braves needed a walk-off home run from Sean Murphy in extra innings to put away the Reds last night. We’ll see if they can find the power from their bats again the second time around.