The Atlanta Braves are dominating in the National League East as they have a 4.5 game lead over the Miami Marlin as they approach the 70-game mark on the schedule. The Braves are getting it done largely behind a powerful hitting attack led by MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr., and they could get stronger as their pitching gets healthier.

Kyle Wright (shoulder inflammation) has been cleared to begin throwing program. No timetable for return, but obviously a significant step. Max Fried (forearm strain) is throwing off mound, hasn’t faced hitters. #Braves being careful with both. Fried perhaps back after AS break. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 15, 2023

The Braves received promising news about starting pitchers Kyle Wright and Max Fried. Wright will being a throwing program and that means he has taken a major step when it comes to being able to contribute to the team's rotation. Fried has started throwing off the mound, indicating that the forearm strain that has sidelined him is improving.

Fried has not started throwing to hitters, but it appears that he has a chance of returning to the rotation shortly after the All-Star Break.

If Wright and Fried can return by the middle of July, that should put the Braves in an excellent position to earn the division championship.

The pitching has been good enough to this point without the two key starters, but the main reason the Braves have been able to rise to the top is the power they have displayed to this point.

Acuna has launched 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs while slashing .333/.405/.580, and he has been joined by Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies in the long ball parade. Riley has 11 home runs and has driven in 34 runs, Olson has pounded 18 homers and knocked in 45 runs while Albies has 15 home runs and 44 RBI.