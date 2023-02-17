The Atlanta Braves hired Madden’s Brandon Gaudin to be their play-by-play broadcaster in 2023, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Gaudin is set to replace Chip Caray, who recently left Atlanta for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gaudin followed the Braves while growing up and is excited for this opportunity.

“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” Gaudin said. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”

Gaudin will join former player Jeff Francoeur in the Braves’ broadcast booth. In addition to his work with Madden, where he has lended his voice since 2017, Gaudin has previous MLB experience and has also worked in college football and the NFL.

Tom Hart was previously regarded as the top candidate to replace Chip Caray. However, Atlanta ended up agreeing to terms with Gaudin instead.

The Braves have high expectations for the 2023 season. They won the World Series just two years ago and made the playoffs once again in 2022. Atlanta has been one of the more consistent teams in baseball over the past few years. Brandon Gaudin is stepping into a tremendous situation as he gets to call games for a talented team.

Although Braves fans will have to get used to listening to a new play-by-play broadcaster, Gaudin’s prior experience speaks for itself. He will likely win over fans sooner rather than later.