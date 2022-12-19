By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year.

This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine.

Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. It was a down season without question, as he struggled against both left-handed and right-handed pitching for the most part. However, he did club 8 home runs against lefties in just over 100 at-bats. The Braves can utilize him in a platoon role as a decent right-handed bat in the lineup.

Luplow also offers outfield versatility, as he played all 3 outfield positions last year. This is a signing that will provide valuable depth for the Braves.

Atlanta has had an interesting offseason up to this point. The Braves acquired C Sean Murphy in a 3-team trade that saw William Contreras head to the Milwaukee Brewers. However, 2022 All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson left Atlanta and signed in Chicago with the Cubs. Additionally, ace Max Fried has shockingly been mentioned in trade rumors. Although, a Fried trade is highly unlikely.

The Braves have legitimate World Series aspirations for 2023. But the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies both made significant moves this offseason. As a result, the NL East projects to be one of the most competitive and exciting divisions in baseball next year.

We will continue to monitor updates on the Braves’ free agency moves as the offseason rolls along.