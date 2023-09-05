The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for another deep postseason push. After the disappointing end to their 2022 season, the team is looking to return to the World Series again. While most of the talk about the team revolves around their hitting lineup, their pitching staff is not to be trifled with. Their already formidable starting rotation could get a boost: RHP Michael Soroka will be starting for the Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals. This news comes from David O'Brien.

“Michael Soroka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start for the #Braves in tonight’s series opener vs. St. Louis. Reliever Ben Heller was optioned to Gwinnett. Also, utility INF Ehire Adrianza begins a rehab assignment tonight with High-A Rome.”

Soroka is one of the Braves' biggest question marks, even dating back to a couple of years ago. Soroka flashed his elite talent in his rookie year, but injuries have derailed his early seasons in the league. The righty made a return to the field this season after suffering an injury last season. However, after struggling in his starts, the Braves sent him back to their Triple-A affiliate.

After initially struggling in Triple-A, Soroka has managed to get his ERA in the minors to a respectable number. With the Braves having a sizable lead over the NL East, the team can afford to have bit of an experiment with Soroka. After all, Atlanta still might need a fifth arm for their rotation.

Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton are the Braves' top three starters. Rookie Bryce Elder has also earned a spot on the team's formidable rotation. However, that fifth slot is still up for grabs. That usually goes to Kyle Wright, but the righty will be out until at least September due to his injury. Mike Soroka has a chance to audition for that fifth spot just in time for the playoffs.