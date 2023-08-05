The Atlanta Braves have established themselves as the top team in the MLB in the 2023 season to this point, and they have shown no signs of slowing down. A lot has gone right for the Braves this year, and that doesn't appear set to change anytime soon, as they have received a fantastic injury update on a key piece of their bullpen in Dylan Lee.

Lee hasn't pitched since May 16th, as he has been dealing with a shoulder strain for what has been nearly three months now. Lee's absence has gone on longer than Atlanta was likely hoping it would, but the good news is that it seems like his return is right around the corner, as the left-handed reliever is set to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday night.

Via Atlanta Braves:

“LHP Dylan Lee tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Lee has turned himself into a key lefty out of Atlanta's bullpen, and had been having a strong season before hitting the shelf with his shoulder injury (1-0, 3.10 ERA, 23 K, 1.23 WHIP). The Braves have been needing more lefties out of their bullpen this season, which is why they traded for Brad Hand at the trade deadline, so getting Lee back will make things even better for them in that regard.

The strongest team in the MLB just appears to keep on getting stronger as the 2023 campaign comes down the homestretch, and while Lee isn't the greatest pitcher alive, he is the type of bullpen arm that becomes more and more important as the season goes on. The Braves will be hoping his rehab assignment goes smoothly, and if it does, he should be returning to the majors in the next few days.