The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.

Now, it seems like the Braves is ready to unleash Spencer Strider in the NLDS… kind of. The team has announced that the rookie right-hander will be starting in Game 3 against the Phillies. However, according to manager Brian Snitker, Strider will only pitch 2 – 3 innings, leaving the rest of the game to their bullpen. (via Mark Bowman)

Strider will likely go 2-3 innings. He has thrown off a mound just twice in the past 26 days. The Braves will tax their pen while playing what could be the first of three straight days. But the pen is fresh coming off yesterday’s offday. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 14, 2022

Strider is dealing with an oblique injury he suffered towards the end of the season. There were rumblings that the rookie could come out of the bullpen for the Braves in the postseason. However, the team has decided to start Strider in Game 3, and give Charlie Morton the ball in Game 4 instead.

The Braves are trusting the veteran Charlie Morton for what will be a crucial Game 4 for them. Either that game becomes a must-win to keep their season alive, or the close-out game to send them to the NLCS. Either way, Morton will be expected to deliver for Atlanta in the same way he did for their playoff run last year.

The Braves bullpen will be tested heavily in Game 3 if they continue their plan to play Strider for 2 – 3 innings. They’ve been excellent all season long. Now, they’ll be expected to carry the heavy load in a critical game in the NLDS.