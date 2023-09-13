When you have been as dominant as the Atlanta Braves are this year, it can be difficult to stay excited during the final stretch of the regular season. Though, an impending National League East feat is keeping the club plenty motivated.

The Braves are just two wins away from clinching their sixth consecutive divisional title. Eddie Rosario has only been around for half of this momentous run, but he is still busting with anticipation all the same.

“We’re happy. It feels like we’re anxiously awaiting or anticipating the celebration,” he told The Athletic's David O'Brien. “I feel very lucky. Ever since I’ve gotten to Atlanta, we’ve done a lot of celebrating. I’m ready for it.”

Atlanta overcame a late comeback by the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday to earn a 7-6 victory in extra innings. Ronald Acuna Jr. and MLB home run leader Matt Olson (51) each went long in the game. Rosario was the hero, though, capping off a three-hit night with a walk-off single in the 10th inning. He is fully healthy and has rediscovered his power after belting 21 homers this season.

The 2021 NLCS MVP has been in top form since August, just in time for another champagne shower. The Braves are in the midst of their second-longest NL East reign of terror in franchise history (won 11 straight from 1995-2005) and will soon claim their 18th total divisional crown.

Of course, that is just a small part of what Atlanta hopes to accomplish this year. With a lineup loaded with firepower and a pitching rotation led by Max Fried and Spencer Strider, a World Series championship is the only acceptable goal. But there should be no problem with Eddie Rosario and the rest of the team briefly basking in its dominance in the coming days.