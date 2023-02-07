Imagine Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce playing for the Atlanta Braves? One former MLB scout says the image of Kelce in a Braves‘ uniform is more real than one could’ve ever imagined.

Reggie Sanders, who was a scout for the Braves in the early 2000s, said he spent time watching Kelce on the baseball field in high school, via TMZ. As he watched Kelce play, he saw a player he thought could have had a long career in the MLB.

“He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players,” Sanders said. “He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school.”

Sanders complimented both Kelce’s bat and speed. He said that he was, “certain,” Kelce would’ve made the MLB if he had stuck with baseball and compared him to former big leaguer Josh Hamilton.

Hamilton spent nine years in the MLB, earning five All Star nominations and the AL MVP award in 2010. Hamilton hit .290 with 200 home runs and 701 RBI for his career.

While Travis Kelce may have been an MVP on this diamond, he seems to have made a good decision in sticking with football. Over his 10-year career, Kelce has caught 814 passes for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns. He is an eight-time All Star, a four-time All Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

Still, Braves fans would be pretty happy seeing Kelce play for Atlanta. He has proven to be one of the best athletes in the world and seemed to have the potential to be a franchise-changing player for the Braves.