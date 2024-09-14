The Los Angeles Dodgers began a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves on Friday evening, which means Freddie Freeman made his return to Truist Park.

By no surprise, Braves fans welcomed the veteran back with a standing ovation in his first at-bat:

Freeman played for the Braves for 12 seasons before signing a mammoth deal with the Dodgers in 2022. He's one of the most decorated players in franchise history and was a beloved figure in the city for over a decade.

Freddie Freeman's time with the Braves

Freeman became a superstar with the Braves. He won National League MVP in 2020 and also led Atlanta to a World Series title in 2021, his final season before departing for LA. Freeman was named an All-Star five times in a Braves uniform. There was a strong belief he could return in '22 but the Dodgers showed up with a huge paycheck. Plus, the 35-year-old grew up in Southern California.

The first baseman is one of the most consistent players in the big leagues and it's been that way for years. He's batting .282 in 2024 with 21 home runs and 83 RBI. Freeman is a career .300 hitter. While he missed some time this season due to his son's health battle, Freeman has more or less been in the Dodgers lineup.

Since Freeman left the Braves, they've had little playoff success. Brian Snitker's squad has lost in the NLDS in back-to-back years, both times to their NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. As things stand, Atlanta is on the outside looking in when it comes to the NL Wild Card race but they're only one game behind the New York Mets for the final spot.

Every game matters right now for the Braves. We'll see if they can win this important series against Freeman and the Dodgers, with the finale set for Sunday at Truist Park.