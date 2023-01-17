Ronald Acuna Jr isn’t yet on the field for the Atlanta Braves, but he’s already helping his baseball team secure wins. The Braves just signed 21 international players to their roster of talent, including talented Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa. Acuna actually helped the Braves secure the signings of Guanipa and others, though not directly. David O’Brien of The Athletic has the details on how Ronald Acuna Jr is helping the Braves make waves in the international baseball recruiting world.

“He’s ecstatic,” Cruz said. “I think Acuña has a lot of impact on not just our players, but every player in Venezuela. He has that effect. I think he’s the face of Venezuelan baseball right now. Acuña sells.”

Not only that, but Cruz said that players “see themselves as Braves” because of Acuna.

The Braves superstar has definitely made a name for himself in baseball, as he’s made three All-Star teams while flirting with a 40-homer, 40-stolen base season in just his second year on a big-league roster.

Still just 25 years old, Ronald Acuna Jr is a mega star. It’s no wonder that prospective international Braves players look up to him.

It’s clear that Acuna is going to keep on helping his team win- both on and off the field- as long as he is on their roster.

That includes helping the club bring in international talent.