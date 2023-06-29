Kolby Allard of the Atlanta Braves got a spot start against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, and Allard provided about as much as the Braves could have hoped for in the game, pitching 4.2 shutout innings and striking out eight.

“This is a very good ballclub and you know, they're rolling,” Kolby Allard said, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “I'm just trying to do anything I can to keep the ball moving in the right direction and help this ballclub as many games as possible.”

The Braves used Kirby Yates, AJ Minter, Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias to close out the 3-0 win against the Twins. Allard started the game on short notice. He flew from Minneapolis to Atlanta, landing around midnight, then pitched the next afternoon, according to Bowman. Allard said he was surprised to learn he was getting a spot start, but it did not impact him too much.

“I guess I was a little bit surprised,” Allard said, via Bowman. “It was a little late notice. But I wouldn't say I was overly, overly shocked.”

Manager Brian Snitker said that the team is not afraid to bring up players from the minors when needed.

“We're not bashful about pulling the strings on somebody and giving them an opportunity,” Brian Snitker said, via Bowman. “It's good. Those guys in the Minor Leagues feel like they're all in play. You're going to get an opportunity. When you do good, you're going to get noticed.”

Allard took advantage of his opportunity, and it will be interesting to see if the Braves turn to him again this season.