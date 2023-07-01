The Atlanta Braves are continuing their insane streak of dominance in the National League. With a devastating hitting core coupled by solid pitching, Atlanta is quite easily the favorites to come out of the NL for now. However, like most teams, Altanta is dealing with injuries of thier own. One of the injuries they are dealing with is an injury to Jesse Chavez, their reliever.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Chavez will be returning anytime soon. The latest injury update to the Braves reliever comes from Mark Bowman. According to the reported, Chavez is still walking with a game: generally not a good sign for his return.

“Jesse Chavez is still walking with a cane. His shin bruise will keep him sidelined longer than expected. (Braves manager) Snit said it’s too early to know when the vet reliever might return.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In an eerily familiar scene, Chavez suffered his injury after taking a line drive from Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera. Braves fans were reminded of Charlie Morton's injury during Game 1 of their 2021 World Series. Since that fateful game, Chavez has not suited up for Atlanta in any capacity.

The good news for the Braves is that they have plenty of talented players to pick up the slack. Their pitching staff is solid as usual, with Max Fried set to make his return to the lineup soon. Their hitting staff can also handle things pretty well: players like Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley are there to make life easier for their pitchers by giving them precious run support.

Does that mean that they'll be fine without Chavez? Maybe, but Atlanta would love to have the veteran back on the roster this season. Even at his advanced age, Chavez is still an effective relief pitcher who can give a championship team an inning of no-run ball.