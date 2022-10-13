Braves’ Matt Olson spent rain delay wheeling and dealing in fantasy football before Game 2 heroics

After a long weather delay, the Atlanta Braves tied up their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Matt Olson played the role of hero by breaking up a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and eventually scoring a run in the Braves’ 3-0 win in Game 2.

It was a very busy day for the Braves’ first baseman for more reasons than just the playoff game. Olson discussed what he did during the rain delay: make a fantasy football trade.

Before Matt Olson delivered the go-ahead RBI in Game 2, he used the extended rain delay to negotiate a key trade to improve his fantasy football roster 😆 pic.twitter.com/Dq8McGXLAG — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 13, 2022

“There was a lot of negotiations going on. Myself, being the GM, decided I needed to make a move,” Matt Olson said. “I don’t know if I wanna name the players. I don’t wanna get roasted for it if it turns out bad. But, [I] felt like it was the right move at the right time.”

Olson being worried about getting roasted for the trade suggests that he knows he got fleeced. Nonetheless, the Braves star decided to make a move to help his roster. His decision sounds less eventful than Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham’s fantasy football incident from earlier in the season.

Although Olson was aided by some poor defense from Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, his hit was crucial to the Braves’ rally with two outs that gave them the lead. Kyle Wright pitched a great game to help the defending champions bounce back from a Game 1 loss.

As the series turns to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4, Olson and the Braves will look to take command of the series and advance to the NLCS once again.