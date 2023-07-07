The Atlanta Braves got a positive boost with the news that ace Max Fried will continue his rehab with a minor league assignment this weekend.

The left-handed star pitcher has been out for nearly two months with a forearm strain, and was dominating with a 2.08 ERA through his first five starts.

He had first made progress by throwing to hitters last week, and was approved to move on to his rehab assignment, signaling that he could be back shortly after the All-Star break, per David O'Brien of the Athletic.

He will finally face game action on Sunday afternoon with Triple-A Gwinnett. He has been on the IL since May 9, and the team has been extra cautious not to rush their ace back into the rotation with the success they have already been having.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fried finished as the runner-up in the NL Cy Young voting last season, falling just short of Sandy Alcantra. Fried had an incredible 2.48 ERA in 2022, and carried that momentum into this season.

Luckily for Atlanta fans, the Braves have been fine with out their star pitcher, notching an incredible 21-4 record in the month of June. They have had little to no troubles getting victories, and have expanded their lead in the NL East to 8.5 games over the Marlins.

Barring a miracle collapse, the Braves will cruise into the MLB playoffs at -4000 odds to win the division. Fried's return will certainly benefit the squad as they round out the playoff pitching staff, and look to make another run similar to their 2021 World Series championship.