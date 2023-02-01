Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wants everyone to know that he was just messing around when he recently said during a recent press conference that the Atlanta Falcons need to spend a first-round pick on Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennett.

In a follow-up tweet, Michael Harris clarified that he was merely joking when he said that part, but maintained his position that Bennett should be given a chance in the NFL.

“No way people thought i was serious 😂 but he does deserve a chance💯 he’s a WINNER!!,” Harris said.

It could be remembered that Stetson Bennett was arrested last Sunday in Dallas for public intoxication (via CNN).

Just after 6 a.m. CT, police officers responded to “reports of a man banging on doors,” near the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, Dallas Police said in a statement. Officers were able to identify the man as Bennett, 25, and “determined he was intoxicated.”

As a fellow star, especially in the George sports scene, Michael Harris simply wants to see Stetson Bennett get it together again and achieve his goal of playing in the biggest professional stage of his sport.

Michael Harris already is there with the Atlanta Braves, wowing baseball fans right away in his very first season in the big leagues.

In fact, Michael Harris won the National League Rookie of the Year honors in the 2022 MLB season after posting a triple-slash line of .297/.339/.514 to go with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. The Braves signed Harris to an eight-year $72 million contract extension in August 2022.