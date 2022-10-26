Michael Harris fires back at fan who claims he blew Braves’ season

Atlanta Braves young star Michael Harris enjoyed a superb rookie season. However, one fan seems to think baseball players can’t enjoy life away from the game following the season. A fan directed a tweet toward Harris calling him out for bowling.

“Nice to see Michael Harris II bowling instead of taking reps in center field after blowing the season for an entire fanbase,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Michael Harris fired back with a tweet of his own.

“You must not have a life outside of watching baseball,” Harris wrote, “kinda stinks.”

Michael Harris did struggle in the MLB playoffs. He hit just .071 in 14 at-bats. But saying he blew the season is too far considering his regular season production. Harris slashed .297/.339/.514 with 19 home runs and 20 stolen bases in just 114 games. Harris and teammate Spencer Strider are the favorites for National League Rookie of the Year, and Harris has a strong chance of winning the award without question.

Some sports fans forget that professional athletes are human beings with lives outside of sports. Michael Harris has every right to go bowling, especially in the offseason. Perhaps Harris’ response to this Twitter critic will put him in his place.

Michael Harris has a bright future in Atlanta. The Braves feature a promising core of players to go along with a steady amount of veteran presences. This is a ball club built to win for a long time. And Harris will be a vital piece to the puzzle moving forward for the Braves.