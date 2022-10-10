Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he recovers from a fractured finger.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Albies is out of the cast on his right hand but that there is still some work to be done. It’s likely that he misses the best-of-five series.

Ozzie Albies is out of his cast, per Brian Snitker. Next step is getting strength back. Sounds like he still has a little way to go. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 10, 2022

Ozzie Albies has played in just 64 games this season. He has a .703 OPS, 61 hits, 35 RBI and eight home runs this season. The All-Star has still been decent this season and is working to get back to full form.

Vaughn Grissom, who the Braves called up later in the season to plug into second base, has done well this season. Orlando Arcia, who also filled out the second-base spot, has been solid in his second season with Atlanta. The Braves’ depth is a key reason why they have been so good and why they have a real shot to repeat.

The Braves are eager to repeat as champions. Whoever fills in for Albies will have a ton of talent in the lineup to lean on and strong pitching. Should they advance past the divisional series, Atlanta will likely get another one of its stars to help them out. To start off their quest to repeat as World Series champions, the Braves will see the Phillies, their NL East foes, Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park.