The Atlanta Braves made corresponding moves involving two pitchers on Tuesday. They recalled lefty Jared Shuster and optioned Monday's starter Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett, the team announced.

Shuster made his debut in April and has made nine starts for the Braves this season, most recently on June 24. He has a 5.00 ERA in 45 innings, producing one quality start. He allowed five earned runs in his last minor league start on Aug. 16.

Winans was recalled to start against the New York Mets on Monday, a team he dominated through seven scoreless innings nine days earlier. New York got the better of him the second time, rocking him for seven runs and chasing him in the fifth inning.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Braves have been through the wringer when it comes to starting pitching this season. Atlanta has had 12 different pitchers start three or more games and only three with double-digit starts. Shuster will join that club with his 10th start which will presumably come sometime this week.

Despite a whole cast of arms in the starting rotation, the Braves have the best record in Major League Baseball and are the first and still only team with 80 wins. They play well statistically too, with Atlanta's pitching staff having the sixth-best ERA in the MLB.

Jared Shuster doesn’t have the stats to say he is a reliable major league pitcher, but the Braves simply need guys to eat innings while keeping the game within touching distance. Atlanta's offense can score multiple runs in a flash, meaning no lead against them is safe.