When Atlanta Braves star OF Ronald Acuna Jr.exited Monday’s game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a pitch, the team prepared for the worst. He was later diagnosed with a left shoulder contusion following the incident. Fortunately, Acuna Jr is back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Miami Marlins after sharing a positive pregame injury update, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter.

“At the moment I thought it was something more serious because I couldn’t move my arm,” Acuna Jr said. “But thankfully everything is okay.”

Ronald Acuna Jr’s reaction is understandable. He’s endured injury concerns over the past couple of years, and the last thing he wants right now is to miss time with yet another injury. Acuna Jr is off to a terrific start in 2023, displaying that he can be a legitimate MVP candidate. His performance has been a key part of Atlanta’s 2023 success as well.

The Braves ended up winning their series against the Mets 2-1. Overall, they’ve earned victories in five of their past seven contests heading into Tuesday’s clash with Miami. Losing Ronald Acuna Jr would have been a major blow without question, so the Braves are surely thankful that he avoided the worst.

If there was any concern about Ronald Acuna Jr being in Tuesday’s lineup, he already addressed those worries with a first inning hit against the Marlins. It appears that the Braves superstar is just fine and should continue to perform at an elite level for this exiting Atlanta ball club.