This has been an incredible season for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. After a lackluster 2022 season, the former Rookie of the Year bounced back in a big way this year. Acuna turned in an MVP-level season, showcasing a much-improved approach at the plate and his trademark speed. The result is a season quite literally unlike any other.

With just a couple of games left in the schedule, Acuna found a way to sneak another achievement to his list this season. The Braves star stole yet another base to up his total to 72 SBs. That's tied for the most stolen bases in a single season in modern Braves history. Rookie pitcher Allan Winans talked about being able to witness Acuna's excellent season first-hand, per Mark Bowman.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Braves starting pitcher Allan Winans said. “He’s putting himself in a class by himself… This guy is doing something that’s never been done before. So, getting a front-row seat is pretty special.”

Earlier this month, Acuna became the fifth player to join the rare 40-40 club, which means he hit 40 home runs and stole forty bases. Acuna is also the only member of the 40-70 club. The new rules have definitely helped him out in stealing bases, but it's telling that only a handful of players are able to come close to the same total as the Braves star.

The Braves have been underperforming towards the end of the season, unfortunately. They've already secured a spot in the playoffs, which is good. Still, their performance does raise some red flags coming into the postseason.