The Atlanta Braves began their 2023 playoffs with a total dud, wasting a solid start from Spencer Strider to lose 3-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. The game was not without some controversy, though.

The Phillies added an insurance run with the bases loaded but it was Braves catcher Sean Murphy who made it happen. By interfering with a swing from J.T. Realmuto with the bases loaded, the Phillies added onto their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Many onlookers disagreed with the call.

While there were no camera angles from the broadcast that clearly show Realmuto's bat hitting Murphy's glove, both players and home-plate umpire Brian O'Nora reacted as if there was interference. Murphy didn’t argue at all, Realmuto pointed to Murphy's glove the O'Nora made the call. The Braves backstop slammed his mask against his knee in frustration and told the next batter, Nick Castellanos, that he heard the contact even if he didn’t feel it. He said the same thing after the game in the locker room.

"I didn't feel it, but I heard it" Sean Murphy on the catchers interference call⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ana5IHweWi — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 8, 2023

The Braves challenged the call and lost, leading to the fans at Truist Park throwing trash onto the field. And here I was thinking that a fan base that cheers on its team with a gesture of mindless cultural appropriation had class. Dang. Anyway…

Atlanta's star-studded lineup got shut down by a Phillies pitching staff that saw seven different arms make an appearance. Craig Kimbrel got the save and capped off a night featuring Ranger Suarez's clean 3.2 innings, Jeff Hoffman's 0.1-inning win and holds from Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm.

Trea Turner deserves a huge chunk of credit for igniting a massive double play to keep Atlanta from extending a rally in the eighth inning. The Phillies shortstop also scored the run that came courtesy of Murphy's mistake after hitting a single and stealing second and third base.

The main highlight from the Phillies offense was Bryce Harper's laser home run, the biggest part of his two-hit, two-walk performance. Bryson Stott broke the scoreless tie by singling Harper home from second base in the fourth inning. He also had two hits and a walk of his own. Game 2 is Monday in Atlanta.