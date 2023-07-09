Heading into the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves hold the best record in baseball at 60-28. For the Braves to be as good as they are, Atlanta has relied on their consistency.

In terms of the long ball, the Braves have been on a torrid pace. With Travis d'Arnaud going yard against the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta has set a new franchise record by hitting a home run in 26 straight games, via Bally Sports.

Braves catchers just keep hitting homers. Travis d'Arnaud hits a moon shot into the seats. Franchise-record 26th straight game that a @Braves player has hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/u9tXWSiEyk — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 9, 2023

After their trade for Sean Murphy, d'Arnaud hasn't gotten as much hype in terms of Braves catchers. However, he has been having a solid season overall, hitting .276 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. d'Arnaud's performance and blast against the Rays shows how truly deep this Atlanta team is.

Offensively, the Braves have been a true juggernaut. They lead the league in home runs (169) and rank second in the league in batting average (.271) and third in runs scored (499). In a testament to their strong pitching staff as well, the Braves are second in the league with a +148 run differential.

With their impressive record, Atlanta holds a nine game lead in the NL East. They'll enter the second half looking to keep their foot on the gas and continue hitting their way into the postseason.

Travis d'Arnaud won't be the focal point of Atlanta's eventual playoff run. But that doesn't mean he is a slouch either. d'Arnaud's home run against the Rays further proved that anytime a Brave steps up to the plate, the ball could be leaving the yard.