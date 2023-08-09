The Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third game of a four game series Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves have hit the ball very well in the two games played this series. As a team, the Braves are hitting .312 with an OPS of .883. Michael Harris II, and Orlando Arcia both have four hits in the series. Arcia has added a home run to his total while Ozzie Albies, and Ronald Acuna Jr also have a home runs. Atlanta's ERA is not great in the two games played, but that is because of the starting pitching. The Braves starters have given up 12 of the 13 earned runs. Atlanta's bullpen has thrown 9 1/3 innings, allowed just one run, six hits, and they have struck out 11.

The Pirates are batting .269 this series with an OPS of .916. Five different players have hit a home run for the Pirates this series. Llover Peguero has three hits to lead the Pirates in that category. 12 of the 13 batters that have stepped to the plate for Pittsburgh have recorded at least one hit in the series. On the mound, the Pirates have a 6.50 ERA, and 1.61 WHIP.

Max Fried will be the starting pitcher for the Braves while Quinn Priester starts for the Pirates.

Here are the Braves-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Pirates Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-170)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+140)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Braves vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Fried made his return to the mound in his last start against the Chicago Cubs. It was almost as if he was never injured. He went six shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out eight. Fried is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and this matchup with the Pirates favors him. Pittsburgh is not a strong team at the plate, so Fried should be able to shut them down and continue his great season. If he can have another start that goes six or seven innings, the Braves will cover this spread with ease.

The Braves are one of the best teams at the plate in all of baseball. Even with Acuna out (maybe), the Braves offense should not miss a step. Priester has struggled on the mound in his rookie season thus far. In four starts, Priester has allowed five home runs, 21 hits, struck out just 16 batters while walking 14, and has an ERA of 8.69. If he keeps pitching like that, the Braves are going to have their way with him. Atlanta should be able to take advantage of his mistakes and drive the ball to all parts of the field in this game.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

If the Pirates are going to win this game, or at least cover the spread, they are going to have to hit the ball. Priester is almost guaranteed to give up a few runs, so Pittsburgh's offense is going to have to pick up the slack. Fried is a very good pitcher, but the Pirates do hit better against left-handed pitching. They are batting almost 20 points better when facing a lefty. If the Pirates can find a way to drive the ball off Fried and push across a few runs, they will cover this spread.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This is an easy choice for me. The Braves have a Cy Young caliber pitcher on the mound in Max Fried, and he will perform well in this game. I expect him to shutdown the Pirates and lead the Braves to a win.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-170), Over 9.5 (-104)