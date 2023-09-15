The Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins this weekend at LoanDepot Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Braves-Marlins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Braves won three of four against the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, they look to continue this successful road trip againstr a divisional rival that is also in the playoff hunt. The Braves are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Also, they 96-50 with the best record in the majors.

The Marlins lost three of four to the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, they hope to bounce back as they face the best team in baseball. The Marlins are 5-5 over 10 games. Furthermore, they sit 75-72 and are 21.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East. They also are a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

The Braves have clinched the NL East. Now, they will try and secure the top seed with 26 games left in the season. The only team the Braves must worry about are the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Marlins are battling with the Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago Cubs for the final playoff spot in the NL Wildcard race. Thus, there will be a war toward the end.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves and comes in with a 12-4 record and a 3.38 ERA. Recently, he went seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Elder has faced the Marlins twice this season. First, he struggled on April 26, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two through 5 1/3 innings of work. Elder bounced back the following week, as he shut the Marlins out for seven innings while allowing three hits and striking out six.

Johnny Cueto will start for the Marlins while going 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA. Ultimately, he hopes to bounce back after struggling through 3 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three in a loss to the Phillies. Cueto has not reached six innings since returning on August 3.

Here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-122)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+102)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Braves vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves remain the best team in baseball. Significantly, they continue to dominate at the plate and on the mound. The goal is to continue to build momentum toward the playoffs.

Matt Olson is batting .279 with 51 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 116 runs. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies is hitting .265 with 29 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 82 runs. Austin Riley is batting .277 with 35 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 104 runs. Likewise, Marcell Ozuna is hitting .267 with 34 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 76 runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .225 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 133 runs. Ultimately, these five lead an Atlanta offense that is the best in batting average, on-base percentage, runs, home runs, and slugging percentage.

The Braves will cover the spread if they continue to hit the baseball. Then, they need Elder to toss six quality innings.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins emerged from the thick as a playoff contender. However, there is so much competition among them that it could cost them a playoff spot. The Marlins must treat every remaining game like a playoff game.

Luis Arraez has been an exceptional player, with a batting average of .349 with seven home runs, 64 RBIs, and 64 runs. Meanwhile, Jake Burger is hitting .236 with 31 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 63 runs. Bryan De La Cruz is batting .255 with 19 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 57 runs. Amazingly, the Marlins have endured despite the loss of Jorge Soler to an injury. The Marlins are ninth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 23rd in home runs, and 19th in slugging percentage.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can get to Elder early. Then, they need Cueto to avoid making mistakes against the best lineup in baseball.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Braves are one of the best teams in baseball and will have Elder on the mound. Additionally, they have shown they can dominate their division rivals. The Marlins will put up a fight. Regardless, they must play perfect baseball to beat Atlanta. Expect the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-122)