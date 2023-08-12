The second game of an intense in-division doubleheader will be in the works as the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets at Citi Field. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Braves-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.

After blanking the Mets in impressive fashion by a score of 7-0, the Atlanta Braves will look to down New York twice in one day. As a whole, Atlanta has gone 6-1 versus New York in 2023 and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon with their NL-best 73-41 record. In line for the projected start in the second game of the doubleheader will end up being righty Spencer Strider who is an elite 12-4 with a 3.94 ERA.

After winning at least 100 games a year ago, the Mets have fallen onto hard times and now sit eleven games back of the .500 mark at 52-63 overall. Without a doubt, using the word disappointing to describe the 2023 regular season is an understatement. After shipping multiple of their most prized possessions prior to the trade deadline, the Mets have lost eight of their last ten games. With the playoffs looking to be well out of sight, the Mets will send out veteran LHP Jose Quintana for some pride. So far, Quintana is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA.

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Saturday night was as perfect as it gets in all aspects of the game as the Atlanta Braves' true domination was on display as they were able to beat up on the Mets with ease. Despite possessing the best record in all of baseball, things have been challenging during the course of a season-long 11-game road trip. Luckily, the Braves are an impressive 36-21 on the road and are ready to officially put the Mets out of their misery.

For starters, the Braves' best chance at covering the spread will be to overwhelm the Mets with a flurry of spectacular pitching. Although often inconsistent, Spencer Strider looks like a clear-cut NL Cy Young candidate when he is clicking on all cylinders. Most recently, Strider was shelled for six runs over the span of only 2.2 innings pitched in what resulted to be the most earned runs he had given up since June 8th when he gave up eight runs to the lowly Nationals. Since he is fresh off of a rocky start, Strider should be on track for a bounce-back outing especially if his strikeout pitch is working. In fact, Strider leads the MLB with 211 strikeouts so far thrown in 2023.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

In shocking fashion, the New York Mets became the first team since 1900 to draw at least nine walks and finish with seven hits to get shutout. While the Mets will need to step up at the plate in game one of Saturday to head into the evening slate with some confidence, no player on this roster needs to see a clean-base-hit go his way than designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Currently, “Danny Burgers”, as he is so popular coined, is 0-14 and could increasingly help his squad cover the spread if he can snap out of his hitting funk. As a whole, the Mets have lacked the necessary firepower to repeatedly put up runs on the scoreboard and guys like Vogelback need to contribute at least a little bit to keep pace with the Braves offensively.

Most importantly, the Mets will also be relying heavily on starting pitcher Jose Quintana who has been horrific over his career when facing off with the Braves. With only a six-start sample size under his belt, Quintana is 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA against the Braves and will need to put himself in a rhythm from the opening get-go to help his squad cover.

Final Braves-Mets Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The bad blood is real between these two squads, and even though the Mets will give it their best shot, the Braves are just superior at early every single position.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-138)