The Atlanta Braves will attempt to win the four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies as the NL East rivals face off at Citizens Bank Stadium on Wednesday. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Braves-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Braves defeated the Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Now, they hope to take three of four in this series. It was scoreless in the second inning when Nick Castellanos blasted a solo shot to deep right field to put the Phillies on the board. However, the Braves answered back in the fourth when Matt Olson clobbered a solo home run to right field to make it 1-1. The Braves waited one more inning to strike again when Ronald Acuna Jr. slammed a two-run home bomb to left-center field to make it 3-1 Braves. Then, Marcell Ozuna slugged a three-run shot to put the Braves up 6-1.

But the Phillies would not quit. Instead, they began their comeback in the seventh inning when Trea Turner singled to center field. The Phillies added more in the eighth when Bryce Harper hammered a ball to deep right-center field to cut the deficit to 6-3. Next, Bryson Scott belted a shot to deep center field to trim the deficit to 6-5. Trea Turner tied the game in the ninth with a laser shot to deep left-center field. Ultimately, the Braves would persevere and win the game in the 10th when Eddie Rosario clipped a single to right-center field to take the lead.

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves today and is 16-5 with a 3.83 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last start, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking three. Strider has faced the Phillies twice this season and has allowed a combined three runs through 12 innings while striking out 18. Meanwhile, Christopher Sanchez takes the mound for the Phillies and is 2-3 with a 3.26 ERA. Sanchez tossed five shutout innings in his last start, which came against the Miami Marlins.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Braves vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are currently 95-50 and sit atop the NL. Now, the trick is to sustain the momentum and get hot into the playoffs. The offense continues to produce, as it did yesterday. Likewise, the starting pitching is excellent. But the bullpen has issues. Sadly, they collapsed last night and could not hold onto a large lead. It is something they need to work on.

Acuna, Olson, Ozuna, and Austin Riley excelled at the plate. Thus, they continue to carry the Braves. But they also left runners on base. Therefore, it is imperative for the Braves to find ways to drive more runners in. They have the best lineup in baseball. Yet, leaving anyone on base can leave a bad taste.

Strider must bounce back from a poor outing. Amazingly, he had been having an excellent year until the bad outing. Look for him to do everything he can to correct his mistakes and face down a tough Philadelphia lineup.

The Braves will cover the spread if they build an early lead again. Then, Strider must excel on the mound.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are currently 79-66 and sitting in the top wildcard spot in the NL. Thus, they hope to gain some momentum and pad their wildcard lead, which currently sits at 4.5 games.

But the starting pitching struggled last night. Thus, there is work to do. They allowed six earned runs last night. Hence, there will be many eyes on Sanchez and how he faces the best lineup in baseball. But facing the best lineup in baseball also requires plenty of hitting. Likewise, the bats must awaken, and the Phillies cannot leave runners on the basepaths. Turner, Harper, and Castellanos must take charge again.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Sanchez can toss at least five innings with limited damage. Then, they must score early against Strider before he can get into his groove.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Braves are playing so well right now. Additionally, they continue to hit well. It spells a bad matchup for the Phillies. Consequently, there will be more of the same in this final game of the four-game series.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)