The two best teams in baseball face as the Atlanta Braves visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Braves enter the match-up after taking two of three from the Guardians and winning ten of their last 11 games. In the process, the Braves have taken over as the top team in baseball with a 58-28 record. In the process, the Braves have seen Ronald Acuna Jr. have a historic season, breaking records and setting himself up to be the MVP. The Braves are solidly in first place in the NL East now, with an 8.5 game over the Marlins in the division, as they look to continue to grow that lead before the break.

The Rays are struggling. They have now lost five straight games, including being swept by the Phillies. Their once-dominating lead in the division has shrunk as they have won just four of their last ten games. At 57-33, the Rays are just four games in front of the Orioles in the AL East, with the Blue Jays and Yankees just eight games back.

Here are the Braves-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rays

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves offense is on a roll as of late. They are scoring a ton of runs while winning games. While winning 10 of their last 11 games, they have scored 73 runs, good for 6.64 runs per game. That is above their average of 5.66 runs per game. The Braves are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting second in batting averages, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. The Braves are hitting home runs at a record-breaking pace as well. They have 166 home runs and are closing in on the record for most home runs before the all-star break by a team. Not only do they hit home runs though, they are ninth in the majors in stolen bases as well.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a huge part of that amazing offense. So far in July, he has a home run, RBI, and four stolen bases. Acuna is also hitting .381 this month with four runs scored. Wednesday broke his 14-game streak of either hitting a home run or stealing a base in a game. Right now he is second in the league in batting average, 10th in home runs, tied for 22nd in RBIs, and second in OPS. He does all this while sitting second in the majors in stolen bases with 41 on the season.

While Acuna is a major part of the offense. Matt Olson has been on a hot streak. In the last week he is hitting .478 with three home runs, two doubles, and a triple. His OBP is at .556 due to four walks, and he has scored nine times. Most amazingly, he has driven in eight runs in that time frame. Ozzie Albies is joining him with hot hitting. He has hit .333 over the last week with four home runs and seven RBIs. Over the past week, four different players have over five RBIS, while 10 of 11 guys to get to the platee have hit a home run. Only Kevin Pillar is without one and he has just two at-bats.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound today for the Braves. He comes in with an 8-6 record and a 3.57 ERA. His last time out was great. He went 5.2 innings with just four hits given up in a winning effort over the Marlins. Morton has now won the last three starts and does not have a loss since June 2nd.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are struggling, and a big part of that is the offense. They scored just six runs in the series with the Phillies, and have scored just 15 runs in the last five games. The Rays scored 15 runs in their last win over the Mariners. On the season the Rays are second in runs scored, sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. The Rays are third in the majors in home runs this year while leading the majors in stolen bases with 109.

In the last week, many of their big bats have struggled. Yandy Diaz is hitting just .200 over the last week, with just one RBI. Jose Siri is hitting .133, as is Taylor Walls. Walls are contributing to the base path though, stealing four bases. Randy Arozarena is hitting just .240 but he does have two home runs and four RBIs over the last week.

While some guys have struggled, there is still production. Luke Raley is hitting .284 over the last week, but his OBP is at .429. He has driven in six runs with the help of two home runs and two doubles. He has also scored five times. Wander Franco is hitting just .280, but he has five RBIs with a home run, a triple, and a double. He has also stolen three bases while scoring three times.

On the hill today will be Tyler Glasnow, who is 2-2 on the season with a 4.50 ERA. Last time out he went 5.2 innings giving up three runs and a home run. He did strike out 11 batters and was over 10 strikeouts for the second straight game. Since his debut on May 27th, Glasnow has struggled with giving up home runs. He has given up six on the year, and home runs in five of seven starts on the season.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Braves are a much hotter team than the Rays, and it seems the Rays desperately need the All-Star break to get here. The pitching match-up gives the Braves the edge today as well. With the fact that Glasnow has given up home runs in five of seven games, expect the Braves to get another one or two today. They have been crushing the ball as of late and that will continue. The Braves get the win today.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+146)