The Detroit Tigers ended a nine-game losing streak yesterday, as they hope to win again today against the Atlanta Brave. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Tigers did not announce an official starter until shortly before game time yesterday, instead opting for a by-committee approach to the game. It did not start well, as Mason Englert gave up a run in his 2.2 innings of work, and the Tigers fell behind. Garrett Hill then gave up three runs, two earned in his 2.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Charlie Morton was going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts and no runs given up.

The Braves entered the bottom of the seventh with a 4-0 lead. Andy Ibanez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, only to be answered by a Michael Harris II home run in the top of the eighth. The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the eighth but down three in the ninth, it seemed like they were heading towards their tenth straight loss. That was until Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run home run, and Zack Short tied the game on a single. In the tenth, it was Torkelson again, with a walk-off single to give the Tigers the win.

Here are the Braves-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Tigers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-162)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Braves vs. Tigers

TV: BSSO/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

It was the bullpen that let down the Braves yesterday. That is not normal for them either. The Braves bullpen ERA ranks tied for second in the national league this year and second in WHIP. In general, the pitching staff has been solid all year. They are 8th in team era while sitting 10th in opponent batting average. The Braves have had trouble closing games though. They have now blown 13 saves this year, and only have a save percentage rate of 58%.

Hoping to help keep the game out of reach with great pitching will be Spencer Strider. Strider is 6-2 this year with a 3.79 ERA. He has been slowly declining this year though. In April, Strider was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. Then in May, he was 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA. Last time out, he went just four innings and gave up eight runs. He has a 9.00 ERA on the month, but did get the win in his first start of June.

To also avoid having to use a closer, the Braves enter the contest with one of the best offensive units in the majors. They are fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting fifth in batting average and fourth in on-base percentage. They are also second in the majors in slugging percentage and have hit 109 home runs this year, which is good for third in the majors. The offense may be without Marcell Ozuna in this game, but they have more than enough to make up for that.

Matt Olson is currently tied for 11th in the majors with 45 RBIs and tied for fifth with 18 home runs this year. Ozzie Albies drove in his seventh run of the month yesterday while getting a walk and a stolen base. He is only hitting .250 on the month, but his OBP is sitting at .349 while he has scored seven times. Meanwhile, Austin Riley is hoping to get back on track. He is hitting .282 on the month but has only hit one home run. He has scored eight times this month though.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

While the Braves put out one of the best offensive units in the majors, the Tigers put out one of the worst. They are last in runs scored, and slugging percentage. The Tigers sit 28th in on-base percentage and 29th in batting average. During the nine-game losing streak, they scored just 19 runs, but last night they put up six runs for just the second time in the last 12 games. Luckily for them, the pitching was able to hold on in this one.

Making things worse for the Tigers, some of their best bats sit on the IL. Riley Green and Akil Baddoo are all currently in the IL. Matt Vierling did return from injury in the game yesterday though. He went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and a strikeout. Spencer Torkelson also was amazing in the game. He went three for six in the game with a home run and three RBIs. Torkelson is still hitting just .205 on the month, and strikeouts have been an issue. He has struck out 13 times this month so far.

Reese Olson will take the hill in this game. He has only made two appearances on the year with one start. In both appearances, he has gone five innings and given up two or fewer runs. His team has lost in both of his appearances and he is 0-1 on the year.

Final Braves-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Last night was an anomaly it seems. While the Braves have had trouble closing games, to give up such a lead to an offense that has struggled so much is not the norm. Olson is a quality pitcher, but he does not have the track record to back it up. Strider has struggled as of late, but this is a good opportunity to get back on track.

Final Braves-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-162)