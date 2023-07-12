Since Brawl Stars hit the mobile gaming scene, it's become one of the most popular games on the global market. The game is currently enjoying it's 19th season of its Brawl Pass while nearing it's 5th year anniversary. Since the game's arrival, Supercell has added 69 brawlers (with a 70th on the way). While it's fun to see the new brawlers that come with every season, we can't help but realize some of the older ones could use some re-working.

That's not to say there are any bad brawlers in the game. In fact, you could do well with any of them so long as you have the skill, right teammates, and correct brawler set up.

However, despite the buffs that gears, gadgets, and Star Powers provide, we feel some brawlers could use a little bit more love. Additionally, there are a few pesky characters who just feel way too overpowered or just unfair to use.

Here is a list of brawlers who could use a buff, as well as brawlers who could use a good nerfing.

Do note that these are just suggestions. We don't know if any of our solutions are good, but we figured we'd give our input on some possible solutions for brawler nerfs or buffs. Without further ado, here are three brawlers in Brawl Stars who could use a buff, and three more who could use a nerf.

Brawl Stars – 3 Brawlers Who Could Use A Buff

3. Mortis

Perhaps the most fun to play with, but definitely one of the worst, Mortis finds himself in a tough situation. So many brawlers nowadays have abilities to jump, stun, slow, knock back, and even silence enemies. It's a little unfair for the Brawler who needs to make physical contact to do damage.

The only thing is that Mortis received nothing but buffs so far this year, and he's still not great. Nevertheless, the creature of the night deserves more buffs to get on a level playing field with the other brawlers. Perhaps a Mythic Gear that prevents knockbacks, slows, stuns, and silences. Another idea for a Mythic Gear could be one that shields him from initial damage, or gives him extra damage on his last ammo.

We're sure Supercell can come up with something to help our friendly Vampire dominate the Brawl Stars landscape again.

Solution Idea: A new Mythic Gear that prevents slows, knockbacks, stuns, and silences OR adds damage to his last attack.

2. Byron

Byron may have long range, but he's arguably the worst healer in the game. Unlike Poco with his Da Capo Star Power, Byron can only heal one teammate at a time (unless using Injection). His heals aren't as effective as Poco's or Pam's, and he's really easy to defeat.

Byron is currently one of the worst brawlers in the game, but there's definitely ways to improve him. For one, his Malaise Star Power could be re-worked to something more team friendly. His stats could also be slightly buffed, whether it's his HP or main attack damage. Additionally, his Booster Shots Gadget could perhaps get a slight buff too.

Not all of these changes should be incorporated at once, but we feel improving at least one of these areas will make our favorite Snake Oil Salesman a bit better in combat. Currently, he's only really useful in open maps for modes like Bounty, Wipeout, or Knockout.

Solution Idea: Scrap Malaise and Re-work it to more team friendly Star Power. Perhaps something like: Using Byron's Super on a teammate gives them additional healing over time for _ amount of seconds.

1. Darryl

Darryl used to be one of the best close-range options in Brawl Stars. Unfortunately, times changed as more brawlers get added with each season.

We mentioned in our best & worst Star Powers list that Darryl doesn't have great Star Powers. His base stats are fine, and he deals a fair amount of damage, all things considering. But what Darryl could use are some improved Star Powers.

For example, his Steel Hoops Star Power only gives him a 25% shield for two seconds after using his Super. A shield is always nice, but why only for two seconds? His Rolling Reload doubles his reload speed for 3 more seconds, making it the better option. But even then, Rolling Reload won't help you if you roll over just one opponent.

Darryl hasn't received a buff since 2021. We think it's time that changed.

Solution Idea: Increase Steel Hoops duration by 1 to 1.5 seconds for a total of 3 – 3.5 seconds.

3 Brawlers Who Could Use A Nerf

3. Otis

Being able to silence enemies in addition to having great damage and attack range, Otis is simply unstoppable at times. So how did Supercell address this issue? By letting his Super deal damage over time while enemies are silenced. Despite nerfs to his attack damage, health, and super charge rate, Otis is still one of the best brawlers in the game.

Personally, we don't think Otis' Super should deal damage over time. Silencing enemies is already good enough and adding damage to it wasn't necessary. Additionally, damage done by his Super charges his next, making it easy for him to unleash mayhem on the map.

Solution Idea: Remove or Nerf the damage done by Otis' Super.

2. Cordelius

How could the new, adorable, mushroom-loving brawler be in the nerf conversation so soon? The reason why is because most new brawlers require a nerf shortly after their release. Remember Chester when he first came out? How about Otis or Eve? To this day those three brawlers are still overpowered.

Cordelius joins them, especially because of his Poison Mushroom gadget. It silences enemies for 1.5 seconds, essentially acting like a mini version of Otis' Super. The only problem is that those 1.5 seconds give Cordelius the time he needs to win every 1-on-1. There's no way this can go on, especially with his Comboshrooms Star Power increasing the damage of his main attack's second projectile by 30%.

It isn't the amount of damage Cordelius deals, but the tools he has around him. We think lowering the Poison mushroom timer by 0.5 seconds can at least give his opponents a fighting chance.

Solution Idea: Decrease Poison Mushroom Gadget time by 0.5 seconds for a total of one second.

1. Gale

Gale is perhaps the most annoying brawler in the game, and for two reasons. First, his Twister Gadget is an instant game winner for modes like Brawl Ball or VolleyBrawl. Second, both of his star powers either stun or slow enemies. With Gale's good range, it's almost impossible for close-range brawlers to stop him.

Gale hasn't received a buff since 2022, but that still doesn't mean he could use a little nerf here or there. Since his Super damage was increased last year, perhaps his main attack damage could receive a slight nerf. We don't want to make Gale weaker, but when connecting most of his snowballs he deals so much damage, even at max range.

Perhaps his attack's damage could be based on range, or each snowball does slightly less damage per hit.

Solution Idea: Slightly nerf Gale's Main Attack to give close-range brawlers a better chance.

Conclusion

That wraps it up for this list. While we're not experts at character creation or balance changes, we hope some of these ideas at least make sense. For the most part, Brawl Stars is a fairly balanced game and Supercell does what they can to keep the characters relatively competitive. Hopefully by the time Doug releases there'll be changes to some of the brawlers we mentioned, and more.

