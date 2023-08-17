New Brawl Stars Patch Notes are out following a maintenance update that occurred earlier this week. The update buffs and nerfs certain brawlers, while also fixing a crash that would happen while opening the game.

⚠️ Maintenance break soon! ⚠️ 📈 Buffs for Hank, Doug, Rosa, Bull & Gale

📉 Nerfs for Shelly, Cordelius & Crow 🔧 AND we've also fixed a bug causing some crashes when launching the game https://t.co/AqbRxTBjWg — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) August 15, 2023

What's New in The Enchanted Woods Patch Notes

The patch notes are relatively small, though quite a few brawlers received a few adjustments. Enchanted Woods is the 19th season of Brawl Stars since Supercell introduced a Season Pass system back in 2020. The new season adds two new brawlers, the mushroom-loving assassin Cordelius(Chromatic), and the Dino hot-dog vendor Doug(Mythic).

Buffs

Doug perhaps received the most adjustments, which makes sense considering he's the newest brawler. We're worried to see he can now resurrect teammates up to 100% HP now, as opposed to 50%. Additionally, his Super now goes through walls while he received a slight health boost. Yikes!

Rosa finally received the Tank trait, which means her Super charges whenever she takes damage. If you play your cards right, charging a second super with her should be really easy if you use the first at the right time. You can deal damage while tanking hits with your first super, allowing you to charge your Super even faster.

Hank released as an overpowered brawler, then got nerfed into oblivion. The newest patch increases his health and Super damage in an effort to help him get back into the fight. And speaking of close-ranged brawlers, Bull received a damage and super charge buff, giving him a bit more assistance against long-range opponents.

Strangely, Gale received a health buff despite being a brawler that doesn't need any sort of improvements at all. While the health increase is only 200 HP, it only just makes Gale that much more frightening to face off against.

Nerfs

But not every brawler received a buff. Shelly has been brought back down to just Fast speed after a brief period that saw her dominating the game. While we miss a super fast Shelly, we won't miss Cordelius' Poison mushroom silencing foes for 1.5 seconds (now just 1 second). Additionally, Cordelius no longer charges or is able to use his Super whilst in the shadow realm.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lastly, Crow's Extra Toxic Star Power received a slight nerf that shouldn't change up the way he plays too much. Overall, he's still one of the best (and most annoying) brawlers to use.

While the new brawlers received some balance changes, as expected, a few other brawlers received some tweaks as well. Without further ado, let's dive right into the patch notes.

Brawl Stars – Enchanted Woods Patch Notes

Below are the official Enchanted Woods Patch Notes:

Buffs

Hank Increased Base HP – 5000 –> 5400 Increased Super damage 1000 –> 1320

Doug Decreased Super charge (still 5 hits –> no effective change) Increased Base HP – 4800 –> 5000 Super can now go through walls Resurrected targets now have 100% HP (up from 50%)

Rosa Added Tank trait (charges super from damage taken)

Bull Increased base damage 400 –> 440 Increased Super charge slightly as a result

Gale Increased base HP 3600 –> 3800

Jacky Pneumatic booster – Increased speed by 5% (from 20% –> 25%) and duration by 1s (3s –> 4s)



Nerfs

Shelly Movement speed Very Fast –> Fast

Cordelius No longer charges Super in the shadow realm Cordelius can no longer use Super in the shadow realm Reduce silence time of Poison Mushroom from 1.5s –> 1s

Crow Extra Toxic Star Power damage reduction 25% –> 20%



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that was happening when opening the game

For more Brawl Stars updates, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.