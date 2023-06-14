Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has been cast in Radio Silence's upcoming Melissa Barrera-led monster movie for Universal.

Deadline broke the news of Esposito's casting in Radio Silence's untitled monster flick. Outside of Barrera, Esposito joins the likes of Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Kathryn Newton in the film.

While a title or plot synopsis hasn't been revealed, Radio Silence's film will be released on April 19, 2024. Barrera also recently teased the monster itself in the film.

The duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence collective have been on a hot streak as of late. They directed Ready or Not with Samara Weaving and then seamlessly transitioned into the Scream franchise — directed the fifth and sixth installments (which are led by Barrera and Jenna Ortega). The most recent release — Scream VI — was a huge hit for the franchise and set box office records for the series. Expect a seventh installment to follow once production on this untitled monster movie is over.

Giancarlo Esposito is coming off of an Emmy-nominated performance in Better Call Saul, reprising his role of Gus Fring from Breaking Bad. He also appeared in The Mandalorian's recent season as Moff Gideon once again. He also starred in the Netflix series Kaleidoscope which premiered on New Year's Day earlier this year. Coming up, Esposito will have voice roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Electric State. He'll also appear in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis and Ti West's MaXXXine with Mia Goth.

