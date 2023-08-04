Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Scarface actor Mark Margolis has tragically passed at 83.

On Thursday, August 3, Margolis passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He had a battled a short illness his son and actor Morgan Margolis announced.

“He was one of a kind,” Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment said. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Mark Margolis was born on November 26, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has dozens of credits to his name from throughout his lengthy career. He played Alberto the Shadow in Brian de Palma's Al Pacino-led Scarface film. Over a decade later, Margolis played Mr. Shickadance in Ace Venture: Pet Detective with Jim Carrey.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In more recent years, Margolis had roles in Gone Baby Gone, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and even reunited with Pacino in Stand Up Guys. He also voiced a role in the Russell Crowe-led Noah film. His last few film credits included My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Minyan.

On the TV side, his most notable role came in Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. In the former, he played the role of Hector Salamanca in eight episodes from 2009-2011. Beginning a half-decade later, Margolis reprised the role in Better Call Saul in 22 episodes throughout 2016-2022. He starred in another series with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Your Honor, as well as episodes of The Blacklist and Snowpiercer in his final years.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Margolis.