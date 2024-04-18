PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov continues on the main card with the co-main event between former PFL champion Brendan Loughnane and promotional newcomer Pedro Carvalho. Loughnane is coming off a very surprising knockout defeat by the eventual 2023 PFL champion in his last fight meanwhile, Carvalho is making his PFL debut on the heels of back-to-back losses. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Loughnane-Carvalho prediction and pick.
Brendan Loughnane (27-5) is coming off a brutal knockout at the hands of the 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo. After taking the time off he is ready to get back in there and make a statement when he welcomes Pedro Carvalho to the PFL SmartCage this Friday night in Chicago, Illinois.
Pedro Carvalho (13-8) the former Bellator featherweight title challenger hit a rough patch in 2023 when he lost to Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy in back-to-back fights. Now after the acquisition of Bellator by the PFL, Carvalho is looking to give the PFL fans a great fight and show them who he is when he takes on former PFL champion Brendan Loughnane.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Brendan Loughnane-Pedro Carvalho Odds
Brendan Loughnane: -550
Pedro Carvalho: +400
Over 1.5 rounds: -189
Under 1.5 rounds: +159
Why Brendan Loughnane Will Win
This Friday night, in a pivotal featherweight clash at PFL Week 3, Brendan Loughnane looks to reassert himself as a top contender while Pedro Carvalho aims for an upset in his PFL debut. While Carvalho is a dangerous and game opponent, the scales tip in Loughnane's favor.
Loughnane's striking is a cut above. The Brit's technical precision and devastating leg kicks proved too much even for former UFC star Marlon Moraes. Carvalho, although well-rounded, doesn't possess the same level of striking finesse, making him vulnerable to Loughnane's calculated offense.
Loughnane's experience within the PFL format cannot be discounted. He understands the pressures and pacing of the season, while Carvalho enters uncharted territory. This could lead to mistakes on Carvalho's part, giving Loughnane the openings he needs to capitalize.
Also, Loughnane is highly motivated. A recent shocking loss to Jesus Pinedo has undoubtedly lit a fire under the former champion. Expect him to come into this bout with a renewed sense of urgency and aggression.
However, Carvalho should not be underestimated. His strong jiu-jitsu game could pose a threat if the fight goes to the ground. Additionally, his willingness to brawl might throw Loughnane off his rhythm momentarily. Yet, if Loughnane dictates the pace, sticks to his refined striking gameplan, and avoids any complacency, he should secure a decisive victory and reaffirm his status as a top-tier PFL featherweight.
Why Pedro Carvalho Will Win
This Friday, the PFL cage welcomes Pedro Carvalho, and his debut could very well shake up the featherweight division. While Brendan Loughnane enters the fight as the favorite, Carvalho holds the tools necessary to pull off a stunning upset.
Let's start with Carvalho's greatest asset, his finishing instinct. The Portuguese fighter boasts a high submission rate, proving his danger on the ground. Loughnane, while capable, has shown some vulnerability in grappling exchanges in the past. If Carvalho can force the fight to the mat, a submission victory is well within his reach.
Furthermore, Carvalho brings a level of unpredictability that could throw Loughnane off his game. His unorthodox striking style, mixing in spinning attacks and creative setups, has the potential to confuse and dismantle the typically composed Brit. Loughnane thrives on rhythm and calculated striking, and Carvalho has the capacity to disrupt that.
Don't be fooled by Loughnane's PFL experience either. Carvalho is a seasoned veteran, having fought under the bright lights of Bellator. He's no stranger to high-pressure situations, and his fresh perspective within the PFL format might just give him an edge.
While Loughnane is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, Carvalho has the potential to exploit his weaknesses. If he can weather the early striking exchanges, drag Loughnane into deep waters, and impose his grappling game, a shocking upset could be in the cards. This fight has all the makings of a thrilling underdog story.
Final Brendan Loughnane-Pedro Carvalho Prediction & Pick
This should be a great scrap for however long it lasts. Brendan Loughnane looked to be on his way to back-to-back championships until he met up with Jesus Pinedo who had other plans. He will be looking for a statement win when he welcomes Pedro Carvalho to the PFL SmartCage. As for Carvalho, he's certainly not in his best form most recently getting knocked out against Aaron Pico. Ultimately, we can expect a barnburner in this fight as these two love to just throw down on the feet however, Loughnane is the much more technical striker with the fight-ending power which is exactly what he will do to Carvalho early in this fight.
Final Brendan Loughnane-Pedro Carvalho Prediction & Pick: Brendan Loughnane (-550), Under 1.5 Rounds (+159)