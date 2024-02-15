Brent Faiyaz brings Lupita Nyong’o for unexpected music video role

Brent Faiyaz has unveiled the long-awaited music video for his track “WY@”, featuring acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o, known for her roles in “Black Panther,” “Star Wars,” and “12 Years a Slave,” Vibe reports.

Brent Faiyaz drops the video to “WY@“ starring Lupita Nyong’o. pic.twitter.com/ETxuOTjLXO — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 14, 2024

Directed by Markpeaced, the visually captivating video showcases Faiyaz and Nyong’o immersed in a fictional action film. The scenes depict the duo engaged in a high-speed desert chase, with moments of intense argumentation interwoven throughout. Additionally, the video offers glimpses of behind-the-scenes footage from the set, capturing the chemistry between the two stars.

Also, the creative visual narrative delves into themes of conflict and emotion, as the protagonists navigate both their personal differences and the adrenaline-fueled chaos of a dystopian car chase.

“I’m a procrastinator, I’m a frivolous spender, and I definitely spend a lot of time with a lot of different women. That record reflects having access and opportunity, and having to say no to certain sh-t — or the inability to say no to certain sh-t,” Brent Faiyaz explained.

“WY@” is featured on Faiyaz's album “Larger Than Life,” which garnered critical acclaim in 2023. Variety's Jem Aswad praised the record as a modern interpretation of the Neo Soul movement, blending soulful vocals with contemporary hip-hop influences. Aswad drew parallels between Faiyaz's music and the works of iconic artists like D’Angelo and Mary J. Blige, citing the album's seamless fusion of classic R&B with contemporary sensibilities.

Furthermore, with Nyong’o's captivating presence and Faiyaz's mesmerizing soundscapes, the “WY@” music video offers viewers a captivating journey into the realm of romance and adventure. As the director wraps up the scene, the boundary between fiction and reality blurs, leaving audiences captivated by the allure of the on-screen chemistry between the two talented performers.