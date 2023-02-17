Last week, Brett Favre, along with his lawyer Eric Herschmann, filed three defamation lawsuits against Pat McAfee (and others). The lawsuits by Favre and his lawyer stem from comments made by the defendants about his alleged role in a welfare scandal, where he’s accused of taking funds dedicated to needy families in Mississippi.

In response to the lawsuit, McAfee said he’ll see Favre in court, showing no fear of the pending litigation.

Speaking on behalf of Brett Favre Tuesday, Herschmann came on Jason Whitlock’s show on The Blaze TV, and essentially threatened McAfee with bankruptcy.

“[McAfee], contrary to what Shannon Sharpe was probably told, ‘this is a good time to keep your mouth shut,’ decided to go on and speak again and make a joke that he doesn’t have a lawyer and that his wife says he’s really terrible about apologizing,” Herschmann said to Whitlock. “Well, I guarantee you the jury in Mississippi will make certain he learns how to apologize. It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars. And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else.”

Sharpe is another one of the people facing a lawsuit from Favre and his lawyer.

There are many cases where lawyers are going to paint their clients in the best light, but to hear one openly threaten a defendant is a little new. Needless to say, Favre and Herschmann are coming for the former NFL punter.

It’ll be interesting to see how McAfee responds, and based off of his last reaction, we can expect more fireworks.