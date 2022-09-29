Brett Favre’s charitable foundation sent money meant for children, cancer patients to USM athletics

More details have emerged on Brett Favre’s highly-publicized welfare scandal, and unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers icon, things are looking worse for him as the weeks go by.

In a recent report by of The Athletic, it has now been revealed that Favre’s charitable foundation allegedly sent money meant for young children and cancer patients to the University of Southern Mississippi’s athletics department:

From 2018-2020, Brett Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, which has a stated mission to support disadvantaged children and cancer patients, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation during the same years that Favre was working to finance a new volleyball center at the school.

This is but a small portion of the alleged $5 million that Favre helped move with the objective of building a new volleyball facility at USM. At that time, Favre’s own daughter was a member of the University’s volleyball squad.

“You can’t say you’re raising money for one purpose and then spend it on something totally different. Charities have an ethical obligation, and in some cases a legal obligation, to fulfill the intentions of its donors in the way funds are spent,” said Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch.

Part of the allegations Favre is facing is the $1.1 million he personally received for speeches he never made. The Hall of Famer was able to return the money, but the state is still demanding that he pay back interest worth $228,000. Brett Favre is one of several individuals who are being sued by the state of Mississippi in regard to these misappropriated funds.

Through this entire saga, Favre has maintained his innocence. The 52-year-old also claims that he did not know where the funds for the volleyball facility were sourced from.