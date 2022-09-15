Brett Favre’s former accuser throws massive shade with NFL icon under fire for welfare scandal

Brett Favre is not someone new to controversies, so when a new one came into the picture, an old ones did as well with Jenn Sterger throwing massive shade at the former Green Bay Packers quarterback over his alleged involvement in a welfare fund scandal in Mississippi.

When a new report emerged on Tuesday containing a text conversation between Brett Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant, which shows Favre getting support from Bryant to get at least $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jenn Sterger, the former New York Jets sideline reporter, decided that it was the perfect time to shoot bullets to via her Twitter account.

Via Laura Strickler and Ken Dilanian of NBC News:

The newly released text messages indicate Bryant, a Republican, was much more involved in the project as governor than previously known. Texts suggest he actively worked to get Favre the funding. On July 16, 2019, he texted New that he had just left a meeting with Favre, writing, “Can we help him with his project?”

Sterger, of course, alleged Brett Favre of sending her lewd photos back in 2008. While Favre admitted that he sent Sterger voice messages, he denied that he also dropped her the said explicit pictures.

Oh.. NOWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts. https://t.co/OTEfl1V2p8 pic.twitter.com/p1U47rzWFg — Jennifer Sterger (@jennifersterger) September 13, 2022

Brett Favre has also denied that he was ever aware that the dollars used to build the volleyball center at his alma mater were welfare money.

Favre has long been gone from the NFL and as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play pro football, he would have preferred to spend his retirement in a much different way than what he’s found himself in. Instead, Brett Favre takes another hit to his image and legacy.