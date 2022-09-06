1 Brewers player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Phillies, Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers second half plunge has people wondering if the team will even be able to sneak into the playoffs. After leading the NL Central through July, the Brewers now find themselves on the outside looking in of the postseason picture. However, Milwaukee still has a chance to clinch an NL Wild Card spot.

The Brewers are 2 games behind the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for the third Wild Card spot as of this story’s publication. The Brewers need a strong final month of the year in order to catch those teams. But Milwaukee needs one specific player to step up down the stretch.

Christian Yelich

The Brewers realistically need two players to step up. Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff have the talent to excel but have both labored this year. But it is Yelich who has the ability to completely turn their season around.

Christian Yelich was once a perennial MVP candidate. He was arguably the best player in baseball and looked to be the cornerstone of the Brewers organization for years to come.

In 2022, the outfielder has posted an extremely mediocre season. He hasn’t been bad this year. But his numbers certainly don’t scream “MVP.”

Yelich is hitting right around .260 with 11 home runs. His .358 OBP is solid, but his .743 OPS is underwhelming.

For context, Yelich posted a 1.100 OPS with 44 home runs in 2019. He also hit well over .320 and had an OBP of over .420. Christian Yelich doesn’t need to be that same kind of player. But if he can end the 2022 campaign on a hot streak, the Brewers will find themselves in position to contend.

Brewers offense

The Brewers offense ranks 22nd in batting average, 14th in OBP, ninth in slugging percentage, 10th in runs scored, and third in home runs. This is a lineup with some potential. But Christian Yelich is just tied for eighth in home runs on the team. Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 28 long balls, while Willy Adames has 26.

The Brewers’ power output has been respectable. But one can only imagine how good it could be if Yelich was producing more effective slugging results. He’s a player who can smash the baseball all over the yard when he’s going right. He would also add valuable left-handed power to a team with a number of right-handed hitters.

If Yelich finds his stroke during the last month of the year, it would feel like a crucial trade acquisition for Milwaukee.

Can the Brewers survive without Christian Yelich playing well?

The Brewers have struggled over the past month. But Milwaukee features a pitching rotation that will keep them in the playoff conversation. Corbin Burnes is a Cy Young candidate and the bullpen can hold its own. Milwaukee would benefit from strong performances from Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta down the stretch as well.

The truth is that the Brewers can survive without Yelich playing at an elite level. However, they would automatically become World Series contenders if Yelich finds his rhythm.

The team respects Christian Yelich. They know what he is capable of. If he finds success down the stretch, the entire team would likely start playing better. He is the tone-setter for the Brewers.

Yelich and the Brewers will do everything in their power to lock up a postseason spot during the final month of the year. Catching the Padres and Phillies won’t be easy, but it will be much more feasible if Yelich replicates his prior success.