Brewers: 3 best free agents Milwaukee must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers were very disappointed after failing to win the National League Central title and missing the MLB Playoffs. They appeared to have the best roster in the division, and their strength on the mound made them clear favorites.

But the Brewers failed to meet the expectations of management and their fans, largely because they did not have enough hitting to see them through the long 162-game schedule.

Former MVP Christian Yelich was no longer a consistent threat to deliver the clutch hit, and his teammates failed to take the baton from him. If the Brewers are going to make the playoffs and play winning baseball in 2023, they must target three key free agents.

3. Justin Turner can provide a major upgrade at 3rd base

Justin Turner is still with the Los Angeles Dodgers at a salary of $16 million, but the team has a $2 million buyout option. It seems quite likely that the Dodgers could opt to spend their money elsewhere, especially if they are going to get involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, as has been rumored.

Even if they don’t, the 37-year-old may no longer figure in their plans. However, Turner could be the right man to upgrade the Brewers at 3rd base.

Turner did not have his best year, but he had a slash line of .278/.350/.438 while hitting 13 home runs and driving in 81 runs. That would be decent production for the Brewers, but Turner could get back to his 2021 form when he belted 27 home runs. That’s just what manager Craig Counsell would like to see.

2. Bring in slugging designated hitter J.D. Martinez

The Brewers did not make a lot of moves that went well in the 2022 season, but they had one major winning move when they traded Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The Brewers were able to turn a hole into their lineup into one that produced 29 home runs last season.

Since the Brewers could use more hitting, they should look at Renfroe’s former teammate J.D. Martinez. While Martinez did not have the power year in 2022 that he had in previous years, he has been one of the game’s most consistent run producers in the last eight seasons.

Martinez studies film religiously. Since he only hit 16 home runs last season, he is hungry to get back in the power groove. He has hit more than 40 home runs twice in his career and he should provide a major upgrade for the team that signs him.

1. Brandon Nimmo has the all-around game to spark the Brewers

The 29-year-old outfielder from the New York Mets had a brilliant season in 2022 and Brandon Nimmo could provide the spark the Brewers need to make a statement in 2023.

Nimmo had a 3.3 fWAR season in 2021 and also belted 16 home runs and knocked in 64 runs. Nimmo is an extremely talented defensive outfielder who will make the game-changing catches that most others could not make.

He had a slash line of .274/.367/.433, and he has the ability to change the game with his alertness and aggressive attitude.