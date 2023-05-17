The Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was absolutely dominated by the Cardinals. St. Louis hit four home runs in the blowout victory. Tommy Edman finished the day with four hits to lead the Cardinals while Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbar, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had multi-hit games. The Cardinals finished with 16 hits as a team. On the mound, Jack Flaherty threw seven innings, allowed three hits and struck out 10 in the 18-1 victory. Jesse Winker and Rowdy Tellez had two hits each in the loss.

Game two was much closer. Wade Miley had to leave the game early, but the Brewers bullpen picked him up in a major way. Milwaukee used five different relievers as the bullpen combined for 7 1/3 innings pitched, nine strikeouts, six hits and just one run allowed. Joey Weimer and Brian Anderson homered in the 3-2 win for Milwaukee. Tommy Edman had another three hits for the Cardinals while Arenado hit a homerun for the fifth straight game.

Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers while Matthew Liberatore makes his season debut for the Cardinals.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+155)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Burnes has been one of the better pitchers in all of baseball the last couple years. This season is no different. He has a 3.35 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched. However, he allowed 10 runs in his first 9 1/3 innings pitched this season. If you take out his first two starts, Burnes has a 1.73 ERA this season. With Burnes on the mound, the Brewers will have a chance to win every game. He will need to be at his best in this game and there is a good chance he will be. If Burnes has a good start, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Liberatore is making his season debut, but he has seven starts under his belt already. He started a game against the Brewers in 2022 and pitched well. He threw five innings, allowed three hits and struck out six while allowing no runs. The Cardinals were 7-2 in games Liberatore pitched in last season. When on the mound, he always finds a way to compete and keep the Cardinals in the game. He made eight starts in AAA this season and pitched well. Liberatore had a 4-1 record with an ERA of 3.13 with 56 strikeouts in 46 innings. If Liberatore can have a good game in this one, the Cardinals will win the series and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This is an exciting matchup on the mound, but Burnes should pull this one out. Liberatore is a good player, but Burnes is just better. With the over/under being set at 7.5, rock with the over in the game as well. Expect the Brewers to pull off the victory and cover the spread in this game with their best pitcher on the mound.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+155), Over 7.5 (-120)