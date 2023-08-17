The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers have been outscored 13-3 in these first two games of the series. On the year, the Dodgers have beaten the Brewers in four of five games. Milwaukee is batting just .153 in the five games played. 11 of their 23 hits have gone for extra bases. The top hitter for the Brewers against the Dodgers has just three hits. Willy Adames has three hits, including a home run. The Brewers have seven total home runs in the five games played. On the mound, Milwaukee has struggled. They have a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 7.1 K/9.

The Dodgers are currently riding a 10-game win streak, and they have been crushing the Brewers. In the five games with the Brewers, the Dodgers are batting .251. They have homered nine times in the five games, and have hit nine doubles, as well. Chris Taylor, Miguel Vargas, and Will Smith have two home runs each. Mookie Betts and Smith both have seven hits in the five games. On the mound, the Dodgers have a 2.45 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9 against the Brewers.

Corbin Burnes will be the starting pitcher for the Brewers. Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-172)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Burnes is one of the better pitchers in baseball. He has a 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts on the year. He is also holding opponents to a .198 batting average. The Dodgers have been hitting extremely well lately, but if there is anyone that can shut them down, it is Corbin Burnes.

Burnes is better on the road this season. He has more strikeouts, a better ERA, and his opponent batting average is a lot better. Opponents hit just .191 off him on the road. Burnes is a good pitcher, and the fact that he is even better on the road is great news for Milwaukee. The Brewers are fighting to stay in first place in the NL Central, and they need Burnes more than ever in this game.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodges have been playing their best baseball lately. As mentioned, they are on a 10 game win streak, and show no signs of slowing down. In their last six games, the Dodgers are batting .289 with seven home runs, and 10 doubles. In those six games, the Dodgers have scored 33 runs. As long as they keep playing well, the Dodgers will win this game, no problem.

Lance Lynn was not good when he played for the White Sox. However, he has found new life in Los Angeles. He has made three starts with the Dodgers since being traded, and they have all been good. In those three starts, he has thrown 18 innings, allowed 13 hits, struck out 22 batters, and he has a 2.00 ERA. He seems to be back to his old self, and that is a dangerous thing for opposing hitters. If Lynn keeps it up, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun pitching matchup. The Dodgers and Brewers should both have some struggles at the plate in this game. The Brewers are the underdog, and I think this game will be close. I will take the Brewers to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-172), Under 8.5 (-115)