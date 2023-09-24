The Milwaukee Brewers are wrapping up a three game series with the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Brewers have split the first two games of this series, but they have clinched a playoff berth already. With that, they are just a couple games away from clinching the NL Central division crown and securing the third seed in the playoffs. Milwaukee has been playing very well lately. In 22 games this month, the Brewers are batting .266 with 24 home runs, and 124 runs scored. Milwaukee has been able to win 14 of the 22 games which is not fantastic, but it is enough to keep their division lead at seven games. The Brewers can cruise to the playoffs, and they should make sure they are as fresh as possible heading into that first round.

The Marlins are a game back in the Wild Card race heading into the final seven games of the season. A win in this game would go a long way towards getting back in the final Wild Card spot. They are trailing the Chicago Cubs, and the Cubs do not have an easy schedule to end the season. On the other hand, the Marlins end the season with the New York Mets, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Those are two teams that are easily beatable, and the Marlins could end this season on a six game win streak.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta. The Marlins will have Edward Cabrera take the mound.

Here are the Brewers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Marlins Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Freddy Peralta has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the beginning of August. In nine starts, Peralta has thrown 53 2/3 innings, allowed just 29 hits, he has struck out 75, and walked just 11. In 23 2/3 innings in September, Peralta has walked just one batter. He has been lights out, and the Brewers have stayed in first place because of him. If he can continue to pitch well, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Peralta has a start against the Marlins this season, and it came on September 12th. In that start, Perata went 6 1/3 innings, allowed just one run on two hits, and struck out nine. The one run came off a solo home run, so other than that, the Marlins could not get anything going. Peralta should be able to have another outing like that one, just maybe not as good. However, if he can go six strong, the Brewers will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Cabrera has been very good at limiting the hits this season. Opponents are batting just .204 off him in his starts this season. His ERA does not reflect that, but he does have a walk problem. In his start against Milwaukee on the 12th (yes, against Peralta), Cabrera allowed just one hit through 4 2/3 innings. However, he walked six batters. The Brewers had trouble hitting Cabrera in that game, and this game should be no different. If he can cut down on the walks, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Cabrera has been very good at home this season. He has a 2.49 ERA, 57 strikeouts, and a .193 oBA in 43 1/3 innings pitched at home this season. The better news is that his walks are down when pitching at home. Cabrera needs to cut back on the free passes, but his home starts have been solid. If he can have another good one here, the Marlins will cover.

Final Brewers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

I am expecting a pitchers duel in this game. Both pitchers have been very hard to hit this season, and their previous matchup resulted in just four total runs scored. These type of games are usually very close, and that is why I am going to take the Marlins to cover the spread. They are the underdogs, but I think this game should stay within a run.

Final Brewers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-162), Under 7.5 (-122)