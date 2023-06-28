The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets have split the fist two games of the series heading into game three Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Mets prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

On the season against the Mets, the Brewers are hitting .283 in five games. Brian Anderson leads the way with seven hits and three home runs. Joey Weimer has two home runs and six hits in the five games. Milwaukee has also drawn 27 walks. On the mound, the Brewers starters have given up all 14 of the earned runs. The bullpen has allowed no earned runs in 14 2/3 innings pitched against the Mets this season. Milwaukee has a 2.86 ERA and 0.91 WHIP against New York this season.

The Mets are batting .189 against the Brewers this season. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo both have two home runs in their games against the Brewers. Francisco Lindor leads the way with six hits and a home run against Milwaukee. On the mound, the Mets have an ERA over 6.00 and 1.74 WHIP against the Brewers this season. Both the bullpen and the starts have given up 15 earned runs in their games with Milwaukee.

Wade Miley will get the start against Kodai Senga in this game.

Here are the Brewers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mets Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-164)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Miley is having a good season up to this point. He has 10 starts and a 2.91 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP. In 52 2/3 innings pitched, Miley has allowed just 43 hits and walked only 11. He does a good job at keeping hitters off base, and the Brewers have a good game plan against the Mets. Miley should be able to stick to that game plan and shut down the Mets in this game. Miley aready has a start against the Mets this season. In that start, Miley went six shutout innings, allowed five hits and struck out five. He had the Mets number in that game, and there is no reason this game should be any different.

Miley is better on the road this season. He has a 2.45 ERA, and a WHIP below 1.00 on the road this season. He is on the road in this game and should be able to pitch well. If Miley can hold the Mets to just two or three runs, the Brewers will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Senga is having a good rookie season. He has 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. In those innings, Senga has allowed just 59 hits. He needs to cut down on the walks a little bit, but he is still a solid pitcher. Even more than that, Senga does really well when pitching at home. He has a 2.52 ERA and just 23 hits allowed in 39 1/3 innings pitched. Senga does a really good job keeping hitters off balance and generating whiffs, especially when playing at home. If Senga can continue pitching well at home, the Mets will cover this spread.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Senga does a good job at keeping hitters off the barrel and not allowing a lot of hits. He is also much better at home. With him on the mound, the Mets should be able to cover this spread.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+136), Under 8.5 (-108)