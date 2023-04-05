The Milwaukee Brewers were dealt with a long-term injury blow to the pitching staff Wednesday. Following a walk-off win against the New York Mets, Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters that pitcher Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Friday.

The Brewers are built on their pitching. Ashby isn’t an ace or even a lock for the starting rotation, but he gave Milwaukee some solid spot starts last season with decent strikeout numbers. He struck out 126 batters in 107.1 innings, giving the Brewers three quality starts and five scoreless outings. Ashby was out for about a month with shoulder issues late last season.

Despite the up-and-down numbers, the Brewers saw plenty of potential in the 24-year-old, handing Ashby a five-year, $20.5 million deal last June with team options for 2028 and 2029.

Ashby was popular among fantasy baseball managers last season due to his high strikeout rate and ability to both start games and serve as a relief option. He was a fringe draft pick in most standard leagues this season but would most likely have been scooped up by a large chunk of managers had he been able to stay healthy.

There is a chance Ashby does pitch for the Brewers this season, but it’s no guarantee. Milwaukee is 4-2 to start the 2023 season and is flying high off their latest series. The Brewers swept the Mets, outscoring New York 26-6 in the three-game set.

Aaron Ashby, a fourth-round pick by the Brewers in 2017, may have to wait until next season to make an impact on the mound for the Brewers.