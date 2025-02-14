As fans predict the record of the Milwaukee Brewers for the upcoming season, the team could be in store for a big return that will bolster their pitching. While Brewers star Freddy Peralta will get the nod on Opening Day, fans have been asking about the possible return of Brandon Woodruff, but Friday was a huge step in the right direction.

Woodruff threw 20 pitches in a session of live batting practice as the last time he pitched in a game, was on Sept. 23, 2023, where he had to get surgery a little bit after to “repair the anterior capsule in his shoulder” according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. After the session, he spoke to the media where he had a positive response while acknowledging he was “jittery.”

“Felt great,” Woodruff said. “Obviously, I was nervous, jittery. It’s the first time in a year and a half. But I felt good. I think it went a lot better than I expected it to, which I kind of needed. I needed to face hitters, I needed Bauers and I needed William to step into the box, you know what I mean?

“An all-star steps in the box, first hitter you've seen in a year and half, you can't help but get a little adrenaline going,” Woodruff continued. “So, it was good for me. Got some good feedback, so now it's just recover and get used to doing this again.”

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff on preparing for the session

While the Brewers will be cautious with Woodruff to prevent any setbacks, the session on Friday was no doubt a good sign as the 32-year-old spoke on his approach for the instrumental day.

“I wanted to feel that anxious feeling you get before an outing,” Woodruff said. “I wanted to feel running out of the dugout again. Warming up, doing your routine, making sure you still know how to get ready for a 10:30 start, and timing everything up.”

“It's been a long time doing that, and you just want to feel all those little things – coming to the ballpark, thinking about your day,” Woodruff continued. “Then coming out here, looking up, seeing a mitt, getting a pitch, trying to make a pitch,h and doing that as many times as possible. I missed it. I've still got a long way to go. Today was another hurdle to get over in this process, and I think I've done a good job of taking my time getting to this spot and it's a good day.”

It remains to be seen when Woodruff will actually come back, but fans should expect someone time this season as Milwaukee looks to bounce back after being eliminated in the wild-card round, though they won the NL Central at 93-69.