The Milwaukee Brewers seem to have avoided disaster with their ace. Corbin Burnes left his start Monday in the sixth inning after feeling tightness in his upper left torso but said he woke up feeling good on Tuesday.

“We’ll know for sure once I play catch. But really, no concern. Just some normal soreness,” Burnes said. “I think we probably got away with something before it got too bad.”

Though he pitched into the sixth inning, Burnes wasn’t particularly sharp Monday night. Still, he was good enough to stymie the Seattle Mariners’ offense, holding them to two runs on three hits. Burnes left with the lead and the Brewers never gave it up in a 7-3 win.

Originally thought to be a pec strain, Burnes was relieved to wake up with no soreness in his pectoral muscle. The Brewers aren’t sure if they’ll have to skip Burnes’ next start or if the ailment will impact his schedule at all. It’s an optimistic step forward though, especially after losing Brandon Woodruff to a shoulder injury.

The Brewers are built on their pitching, and it’s a big reason why they’re out to a 13-5 start this season. Milwaukee sports the best team ERA in the National League and has allowed the fourth-fewest runs of any pitching staff.

Outside of an eight-inning shutout gem, Corbin Burnes has struggled in the early portions of the season. Still, despite a 4.76 ERA, Burnes is one of the toughest pitchers to hit. The Brewers can count their blessings that they won’t be without their top two starting pitchers.