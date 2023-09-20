Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher JC Mejia has been suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for the banned substance Stanozolol, according to Adam McCalvy.

It is the second time in Mejia's career that the right-hander has been suspended. He missed 80 games last season after testing positive for the same drug.

Mejia made nine relief appearances for the Brewers this season, recording a 5.56 ERA. He struck out 13 batters in 11.1 innings and earned one win. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 MLB appearances.

Mejia signed with the then-Cleveland Indians as a 17-year-old in 2013. He made his MLB debut with the Indians in May 2021, making 11 starts and six more relief appearances. He's spent the last two seasons with the Brewers.

Mejia hasn’t pitched since August 13 as he's been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation which likely would have ended his season anyway. He'll miss the rest of the season and almost all of next season serving his suspension.

Under MLB's Joint Baseball Drug Policy, a third offense for a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance is a permanent ban from Major and Minor League Baseball. He would become the second player to be banned from the MLB for three positive PED tests.

Mejia is the third player to be suspended for 162 games for using Stanozolol. Jenrry Mejia, who was banned from the MLB for three offenses, got 162 games for the drug in 2015. Robinson Cano also did in the 2020 offseason.

JC Mejia is not a big part of Milwaukee's plans, but it's still a bit of a bad look for the Brewers. Considering this is his second time testing positive for the same banned substance, it's likely he's thrown his last pitch for the Brewers.