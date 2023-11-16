The state of Wisconsin approved a $500 million funding plan to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through at least 2050

The Milwaukee Brewers will be staying in Milwaukee for at least another 27 years until 2050. The state of Wisconsin approved $500 million worth of funding to upgrade the Brewers' field. Wisconsin will be contributing $168.5 million worth of the funding while the city and county of Milwaukee will provide $135 million. The Brewers' organization is also responsible for $150 million, via Front Office Sports.

Following the deal, Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger was glad that an agreement was worked out.

“Even though we knew that the confines of the bill would be different than when we started, we knew and we were confident that we had support in the state for our team,” said Rick Schlesinger. “We recognized the value of keeping the Brewers here, of keeping the ballpark in great shape, and we stuck to the narrative,” via Front Office Sports.

The news comes on the same day that the Athletics were officially approved to move to Las Vegas, effectively ending their tenure in Oakland at the Oakland Coliseum since 1966. The Athletics had long tried to get a deal done with the city of Oakland, but Oakland felt they should not put their money into building a new stadium for a team that has the resources. So while the Athletics are leaving, the Brewers will stay in the same home they've had since 1970.

This is just one of the many big moves the Brewers have made this week. Earlier this week, the Brewers signed Pat Murphy to become their new manager after Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs.